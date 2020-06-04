Elephant killing: Prakash Javadekar assures strict action against those behind cruel act

In a tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the Centre has taken a very serious note of the killing of the elephant.

The Minister said that the Government will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprits. The Minister said, this is not part of Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.

The elephant strayed into a village near Silent Valley National Park when it ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers. It exploded in its mouth and in that state the elephant walked for days in pain before it went into a river and died standing