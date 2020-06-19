Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread over eight states will be held today

In Karnataka, where elections were to be held for four seats, all the candidates have been declared elected unopposed. They are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti.



BJP nominee Nabam Rebia was also elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh.



The counting of votes for all the 19 seats will be held Friday evening. Legislators vote to elect candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.



Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the voting keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter (MLA) will be screened for body temperature and will have to use mask and adhere to social distancing norms.

Legislators having a fever or showing other symptoms will be kept in a separate waiting room.