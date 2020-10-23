Electioneering in full swing in Bihar;PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address election rallies | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The campaigning will end on Monday for this phase. Polling will be held on 28th October in 71 assembly segments spread over 16 districts.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that the parties who are standing against the NDA are opposed to the growth of the country.

Addressing an election meeting at Bhagalpur the Prime Minister criticized the previous regime in Bihar, which he said supported the Maoists and wants to make the state sick and helpless, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wants to work to help people.



The Prime minister invoked the reign of “crime and ‘loot” during the 15-year rule of the RJD, as he sought people’s vote for the NDA to ensure the state’s continuous journey towards development.

He accused the opposition parties of betraying the people of Bihar and their pride. PM sought votes for another term of the NDA government under Nitish Kumar.

He said the people of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister again for faster development of the state.

Appealing to the people of the state PM Modi said each and every citizen of Bihar must cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, following all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister addressed rallies at Dehri-on-Sone in Sasaram and Gaya in the state.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today started his poll campaign with election rallies from Hisua and Kahalgaon. He alleged that NDA government both in Centre and state has failed to fulfill promises. He said in Kahalgaon, the BJP is promising 19 lakh jobs at the time of elections but they must give account of their performance in the last seven years.

BSP chief Mayawati and RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha led Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) today launched the poll campaign jointly from Kargahar in Rohtas districts.