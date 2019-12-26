Election Commission reviews poll preparations for upcoming Delhi assembly elections

District Election Officers DEOs, DCPs, Joint CPs, Chairman NDMC, MCD Commissioner and CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies attended the meeting. The Commission also held a separate meeting with Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi.

During the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner called upon election officials to conduct a flawless election in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa directed election officials to respond promptly on the complaints received through C-Vigil app and pay attention to the EVM and VVPAT training.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Ranbir Singh made a brief presentation highlighting the status of preparedness. He gave the status with regard to electoral rolls, manpower availability, EVMs, VVPATs, training of all elected officials, and SVEEP activities focusing and targeting low turnout areas for increasing the number of voter turnout. During the review, Dr. Ranbir Singh informed the Commission regarding special measures taken for facilitating persons with disabilities and Senior Citizens voters including Pick and Drop facility. He also informed the Commission about the facilities being created at all Polling Station locations like provision of crèche facility, ramp, water facility, mobile locker, selfie point, waiting area, wheelchairs etc.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Praveer Ranjan who is State Police Nodal Officer made a presentation about the general law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and action being planned by Delhi Police to enforce all the measures as mandated by the Commission.

The Commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation.

The Commission further directed all the DEOs to ensure the provision of assured minimum facilities including ramp and adequate facility of mobile toilets on locations having more than 6 polling booths. The Commission directed all the local bodies to ensure that all facilities must be available at all polling locations strictly in line with the AMF standards prescribed by the Commission.

DEOs were also directed to properly coordinate with local bodies to remove any noticed deficiency. The Commission emphasized the need for detailed hands-on training on EVM and VVPAT and directed the DEOs to personally monitor this. The Commission emphasized rigorous training for all Model Code of Conduct, Expenditure Monitoring Teams on C-vigil to take immediate effective action against any complaints lodged by the citizen on this app. Commission further directed DEOs to ensure the proper and timely distribution of Photo Voters Slips.

