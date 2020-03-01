Ekushey Book Fair ends in Dhaka

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The organising committee of the book fair said that this year a total of 4919 new titles were released. The total sale during the fair this year has been estimated to be Tk. 82 crore.

The book fair gives away several awards to publishers for excellence in publication and other related achievements.

Kotha Prakash publications received the Chittaranjan Saha Memorial Award for publishing the highest number of quality books. The Munier Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar 2019 for creative and quality publications was awarded to Prothoma Prokashan, Journeyman Books and Bengal Publications.

Syed Waliullah Literature Award-2018 was given to the writer Salma Bani and Sagufta Sharmin Tania during the programme.

On the birth centenary year of country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, this year’s fair was dedicated to him. Bangla Academy published 26 new titles on Bangabandhu’s life and his ideas.

The Ekushey Book Fair is organised by the Bangla Academy to commemorate the Language Movement martyrs on February 21, 1952.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the book fair on February 2.