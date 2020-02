This initiative is integrating the diversity of the country and giving it superiority. In the Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh, we got to see something similar, where the culture of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was directly brought down.

Let us see how the cultures of Punjab and Dadra Nagar Haveli under one Bharat Shreshtha Bharat are intermingled and this is showing unity in diversity of India.