Eimear Noone set to become first-ever female conductor during Oscars guest-segment

There will be female talent Irish composer Eimear Noone would become the first-ever female conductor during an Oscars guest-segment. Galway-born Eimear Noone will be the first female ever to take charge of the orchestra at the Academy Awards when she conducts excerpts from the five nominated scores.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish has been announced as a performer for the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter.

Eilish recently scripted history after she bagged the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards — best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. The 18-year-old singer became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go’, breaking Taylor Swift’s record, who won the award at age of 20 for ‘Fearless’.