Eighteen more individuals declared as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism. By invoking the said amended provision, the Central Government designated four individuals in September, 2019 and nine individuals in July, 2020 as terrorists.
Reinforcing the commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Modi Government has declared the following eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists, under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019) and included their names in the Fourth Schedule of the said Act. Their details are as under:
- Sajid Meer
- Yusuf Muzammil
- Abdur Rehman Makki
- Shahid Mehmood
- Farhatullah Ghori
- Abdul Rauf Asghar
- Ibrahim Athar
- Yusuf Azhar
- Shahid Latif
- Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah
- Ghulam Nabi Khan
- Zaffar Hussain Bhatt
- Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri
- Md Iqbal
- Shaikh Shakeel
- Mohammad Anis Shaikh
- Ibrahim Memon
- Javed Chikna
These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country.
– Sudhakar Das