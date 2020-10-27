Eighteen more individuals declared as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism. By invoking the said amended provision, the Central Government designated four individuals in September, 2019 and nine individuals in July, 2020 as terrorists.

Reinforcing the commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Modi Government has declared the following eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists, under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019) and included their names in the Fourth Schedule of the said Act. Their details are as under:

Sajid Meer

Yusuf Muzammil

Abdur Rehman Makki

Shahid Mehmood

Farhatullah Ghori

Abdul Rauf Asghar

Ibrahim Athar

Yusuf Azhar

Shahid Latif

Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah

Ghulam Nabi Khan

Zaffar Hussain Bhatt

Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri

Md Iqbal

Shaikh Shakeel

Mohammad Anis Shaikh

Ibrahim Memon

Javed Chikna

These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country.

– Sudhakar Das