Eight tourists from Kerala found dead in Nepal resort

Nepal Police spokesperson Shailesh Thapa Kshetri told our Kathmandu correspondent that 15 Indian tourists had checked into a resort in Daman last night.

They had booked four rooms but eight of them stayed in one room and turned on a gas heater to keep warm.

Kshetri said all eight people were found unconscious in the morning and airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment. They were declared dead at the hospital. The deceased include two couples and four children. All of them were from Kerala.

The Embassy of India immediately contacted other members of the group in Daman and family/friends of deceased and sent its doctor to the hospital.

The bodies of deceased have been brought to TU Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

The Embassy officials are providing all necessary assistance to complete the formalities of handing over of bodies to their relatives/friend and sending them to India.

