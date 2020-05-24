Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid Sayyed Ahmad Bukhari said that there is no information of the moon being cited on Saturday. The month long Ramazan will end on Sunday.

The shahi imam also appealed to the people not to come to mosques to offer prayers. They should offer namaz at home in view of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Several other ulemas from all the sects have already appealed to the muslims to offer prayers at home only.



The shahi imam has urged people to take precautions and maintain social distancing while celebrating the auspicious festival.

He said that people should refrain from shaking hands and hugging each other and also asked everyone to strictly follow government’s guidelines to avoid any chances of spread of novel coronavirus.