Eid-Ul-Fitr being celebrated; President, VP, PM extend their greetings

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, the festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. He said, on this occasion, people reaffirm the belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society. The President called upon people to carry the spirit of giving more vigorously at a time when people are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus.

He also called upon people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the challenge soon. Mr Kovind hoped that this Id-ul-Fitr will usher in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world.

In his message, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, the festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in the society and it is an occasion for families and communities to come together. He said, however, this year as India and the world continue to fight the relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, people are celebrating almost all traditional festivals at home.

VP Naidu said, people have to be content with a subdued celebration and adhere to the safety norms of social distancing and personal hygiene. He hoped that people will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion. The Vice President hoped that the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr will usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in the lives of people.

In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped this special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. Mr Modi wished for everyone to be healthy and prosperous.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid Sayyed Ahmad Bukhari has appealed to people not to come to mosques to offer prayers and offer namaz at home in view of the pandemic. The Shahi Imam has urged people to take precautions and maintain social distancing while celebrating the auspicious festival.

He said that people should refrain from shaking hands and hugging each other. Several other Ulemas from all the sects have already appealed to the muslims to offer prayers at home only.