Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated with religious fervour across the country | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Various organizing committees have decided not to take out Milad processions in view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, highlighting the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad ‘Milad Mehfils’ and online ‘Seerat Conferences’ are being held.



President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & PM Modi have greeted people on the occasion.



In a message,President Kovind said Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He said Prophet Muhammad wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony. The President asked everyone to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran.



In his message, Vice President said, the Holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Mr Naidu said Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion for family and friends to come together and pray. He also urged people to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way due to the pandemic, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi. Modi hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across.