Eicher Motors trades higher on reporting 9% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Eicher Motors is currently trading at Rs. 2693.10, up by 27.75 points or 1.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 2665.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2715.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2773.85 and Rs. 2681.35 respectively. So far 111771 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3035.50 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2102.10 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2700.80 and Rs. 2480.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 74859.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.03% and 11.76% respectively.

Eicher Motors has reported 4.85% fall in its net profit at Rs 343.36 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 360.86 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 3.20% at Rs 2294.18 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 2223.08 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 8.70% rise in its net profit of Rs 373.20 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 343.34 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 5.58% at Rs 2358 .20 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 2233.58 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

