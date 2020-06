Efforts underway to douse flames at Baghjan oil well site in Assam

Speaking to DD News, Commanding Officer, 12 Battalion, NDRF Arun Deogam said that NDRF along with the district administration, army and police have been trying continuously to bring the situation under control.

Presently two NDRF teams have been deployed in the site, Arun Deogam added.

Efforts are on to cap the well inspite of the incessant rain which is going on at the site.