Efforts to contain spread of Coronavirus continue in China

As of Tuesday, a total of 440 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in China and neighbouring countries. 2 cases confirmed in Thailand ans 1 each in Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Emergency Committee of World Health Organisation, WHO, has convened a meeting under International Health Regulations in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Confirming China’s attendance in the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokerperson told the media in Beijing today that China will continue to deepen international cooperation and work together with international communtiry to deal with the epidemic. At the meeting tomorrow, the Committee will determine whether the outbreak constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern” and the recommendations to manage it.

Chinese officials have confirmed that the virus can be transmitted between humans which has become cause of major concern for the health officials. Officials however added that it can be halted with increased vigilance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also said that it must be taken very seriously. As per the WHO website, if it is declared a public health emergency of international concern, the Emergency Committee will be empowered to recommend measures to be taken within the country or by other countries, to reduce the spread of disease.

China’s official news agency Xinhua has reported that Wuhan city administration has taken a string of measures to tighten the control and monitoring of outbound travelers in an effort to curb the spread of new coronavirus-related pneumonia. It has enforced entry & exit controls ahead of peak travel season and has established headquarters for the control and treatment of the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Outbound tour groups have been banned, and local police are conducting spot checks on inbound and outbound private passenger vehicles for live poultry or wild animals.

Thirty-five stationary infrared thermometers and over 300 hand-held ones have been used to screen passengers with fevers at various transport terminals in Wuhan, including the airport, railway stations, bus stations and passenger piers. Passengers with fevers will be registered, provided masks and brochures about pneumonia and advised to see doctors. Ticket cancellations and changing will be free of charge for them.

