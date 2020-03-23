Efforts on at war footing across country to halt advance of coronavirus

In order to contain the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus, elaborate arrangements have been made across the country.

The work of making kits for testing Corona Virus by ICMR-NIV Pune is going on war footing. The test kits approved by ICMR-NIV will enable fast-tracking of tests. DG of ICMR Balram Bhargava said that there are adequate labs in the country, which have started their work.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for treating health care workers tackling the suspected or confirmed Coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

The treatment protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations.

To contain the spread of the pandemic, it has been instructed to implement lockdown orders in a strict manner.

Moreover, the people found flouting directions and orders will have to face action.

Efforts are on at a war footing across the country to counter the highly contagious & life-threatening disease..People have been advised to stay at home, so that the spread of infection can be checked.

30 States and Union Territories have announced complete lockdown in the entire state or UT covering 548 districts of the country. While 3 states have some districts locked down. These 3 states include Uttar Pradesh with 16 districts, Madhya Pradesh with 37 districts and Odisha with 5 districts and 6 municipal jurisdictions. There is partial lockdown in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with movement of ships only banned and Section 144 CrPC imposed.

