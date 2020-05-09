Effective use of technology enables Goa Central GST Commissionerate to administer Taxation remotely

The Systems Directorate of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) gave remote access to CBIC-GST application to all officers through Virtual Private Network so that work is not hampered. During the lockdown, Goa Commissionerate processed and disposed 54 GST refund claims.

Four refund claims pertaining to erstwhile central excise and service tax were also disposed .10360 returns pertaining to both central excise and service tax were also reviewed.

255 cancellation requests sent by taxpayers were processed and 311 cancellations were done suo-motu by officers of CGST.

Earlier an Ordinance was issued to provide relaxation in the provisions of certain acts.

The time limit for filing of appeal, furnishing of return, or any other compliance under the GST Act has been extended as per the Ordinance.

CBIC has also issued several circulars as part of the Trade Facilitation Measures during outbreak of COVID-19.