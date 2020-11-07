EEPC India, NID join hands for scaling up medical device industry to meet health challenges like Covid 19

EEPC India and the National Institute of Design have joined together to promote and upgrade the designs and technology for the medical devices industry, enabling it to meet the emerging needs of the country’s health sector, particularly in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

With a view to taking the innovative and superior designs to the implementation level, the MSME Ministry has approved seven incubation ideas for the health sector under a special government scheme, Mr. D K Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME) said today. He was addressing a webinar at the launch of the EEPC India-NID Design Series. It has been titled as: Post Covid 19- Design Intervention for Medical Device Industry. He said the first design series had been proposed for the medical sector.

”During this pandemic situation of COVID-19, the country is trying to tackle the situation to overcome this difficult phase. We are able to produce over 2 lakh PPE kits in a day to fight COVID-19. Medical devices have been one of the key import-dominant sectors in our country. Dependence on complex medical devices for critical care is technology centric and calls for a consistent focus on innovation and design,” Mr. Singh said.

In his welcome address, EEPC India Chairman Mr. Mahesh Desai said his council is bringing together policymakers, researchers, designers and industry on a common platform to discuss the possibilities of design in the country in the wake of new and unexpected needs of healthcare facilities due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr. Praveen Nahar, Director, NID, said even in simple products like physiotherapy machines or ECG machines, design plays a very important role in bringing innovation and competitiveness. There are many examples of simple and contextual design improvements in such products that have transformed the way of doing business for Indian MSMEs.

EEPC India is the apex body of the engineering export organizations, accounting for over 25 per cent of the country’s overall export.

NID is the premier design institution, earning an international name in industrial designs.

Ms. Durga Shakti Nagpal, Dy CEO, IBEF, Mr. Satish Gokhale, Director, Design Directions and Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, ITPL, Bengaluru & Director, Involutions Healthcare also participated in the webinar.