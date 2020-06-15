Educational Institutions to remain closed till August 6 in Bangladesh

Confirming this to the Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent in Dhaka the PRO of the Education Ministry Md. Abul Khayer said that the government had decided to extend the closure further from June 15 till August 6 keeping in mind the safety of the students.

The summer vacation and Eid-Ul-Azha will coincide with the vacations. The academic institutions have remained closed for students since March 17.

Corona infection continued to claim lives of people in the country with many prominent people succumbing to the infection since the first case was detected on March 8. On Monday, the former Mayor of Sylhet city Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran died of Coronavirus infection in Dhaka.

Continuing with the strategy of selective lockdown in the country, the technical committee of the government has marked 45 areas with high levels of Coronavirus infection in Dhaka as ‘red-zone’. Similarly, 10 areas in Chattogram have been marked as seriously infected to impose lockdown. Some areas in Cox’s Bazar and Narayanganj are already under lockdown after being declared red-zone. The formal announcement of these areas as red zones by the government is awaited.

In the meanwhile, 38 people died of Coronavirus and 3099 fresh cases of infections were reported from Bangladesh on Monday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll in the country has mounted to 1209 and the total number of infected persons to 90,619 till date.