Educational Institutions not to open immediately in Bangladesh:  PM Sheikh Hasina

Speaking at his residence while releasing the result of SSC and equivalent examination, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that students are the future of country and she doesn’t want to put them in danger.

She announced that the educational institutions will be opened gradually as the situation improved in the country.

Sheikh Hasina also announced a subsidy of Tk 2000 crore for the banking sector to partially offset the interest on the loan incurred by people.

She said that the subsidy will take care of the interest payment incurred by the borrowers for the months of April and May.

The total interest amount for the two months comes to be Taka 16,500 crore out of which government will pay Tk 2000 crore as subsidy to the commercial banks and the borrowers will pay the rest over the next 12 months.

In the meanwhile, shops and offices opened in Bangladesh on Sunday. Rail services and ferries also started operating from today on a limited scale with certain restrictions imposed by the government.

Public transport buses will start operating from Monday. However, the ride sharing services like Uber, Pathao and Shohoj will remain closed till further orders, according to the circular issued by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Sunday.