Education Ministry issues guidelines for reopening of schools in country

The Guidelines for gradual opening of schools after 15th of October are broadly divided into two parts which include health and safety aspects in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines to follow all necessary safety precautions of ensuring physical distancing and wearing masks.

The second part of the guideline deals with Academic aspects and on methods of delivery of education amidst the pandemic.

The guidelines emphasise on the smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during lockdown to formal schooling by the school authorities.

It calls for making a Comprehensive Alternative Calendar of Activities for the Whole Year with focus on learning outcomes.

The teachers have been asked to polish their skills for integration of IT technology for its proper usage in the class modules.

Use of divergent teaching resources including peer-teaching and learning, use of workbooks and worksheets and use of technology-based resources in class has been advocated in order to ensure compliance with physical distancing and other safety norms.

Schools have also been encouraged to make their own SOPs based on the guidelines issued by states and UTs, keeping in view the safety and physical or social distancing norms.