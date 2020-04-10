Educate People on COVID-19 and ensure that no cross border movement is allowed: HM to BSF

Shah directed that vigil on border may be intensified, especially along the unfenced area, to ensure that no cross border movement is allowed.



The Home Minister further directed that farmers in the border areas must be educated about COVID-19 and the preventive measures to be taken to prevent its spread in these areas. Also, in coordination with District administration, BSF must ensure that the people do not venture across the border fence inadvertently.



The Home Minister praised good work done by BSF formations amidst COVID-19 outbreak. During the lockdown, BSF formations have focused their energy towards



• Awareness campaigns, as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health

• Sanitization efforts, wherever possible in the villages

• Providing face masks and soaps for hand wash

• Providing ration, potable water and medical facilities to the needy, including remote villages, migratory laborers, daily wage earners and stranded truck drivers in border areas



Also present in the review meeting were Ministers of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, along with Union Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management) and DG, BSF.

Please share this news







