[Editorial] Steering the Mobile Industry Through the Next Normal

Since I took over the reins at Samsung Mobile six months ago, so much has changed. What was once ordinary now feels extraordinary – whether you’re visiting a friend or going out for a meal.

I consider this new era as the “Next Normal” and technology – especially mobile technology – has a critical role in it. In just a few months, we’ve seen our lives change in unimaginable ways. Distance learning, at-home fitness, online concerts, and so much more have all been enabled by mobile technology.

As leaders of the tech industry, we have a special responsibility – and now a true sense of urgency – to help society continue to move forward. So many people are counting on us to give them new ways to communicate, new ways to work, and new ways to connect.

At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)

As I chart Samsung Mobile’s future, I’d like to share three strategic priorities I’ve been focusing on. They’re bold and forward-leaning, but that’s what Samsung has always been about. Instead of playing it safe, we take risks and move fast. Instead of waiting for others, we set the direction for the rest of the industry. Even in these difficult times, I know that these pillars will keep our focus squarely where it needs to be: on our customers.

Meaningful Innovations

At Samsung, we create every innovation with a clear purpose: to make your life better and easier. At a time when the pandemic has imposed so many boundaries on all of us, technology is a bridge to a bigger world. Mobile devices have become the only way for many people to work from home and stay connected – they’ve become a true lifeline.

In the last six months, we’ve super-charged our product line and invested heavily in R&D. We’ve deployed new solutions in record time, to do everything from improving video-chat technology to helping frontline workers stay safe on the job.

This Next Normal will be a period of even bolder innovation. We’ll make mobile technology that’s more personal, intelligent, useful, and secure. We’ll develop more ground-breaking products, like our industry-leading foldable phones. And as we roll out a wide range of Galaxy 5G devices in more markets, this technology will enable so many experiences we can’t even imagine yet.

From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner. But I’m also excited about how people will use these technologies to change their lives. Because only then, will meaningful innovation be realized.

Open Collaboration

The power of the group is stronger than going it alone. The last few months have proved the truth of that saying many times over. The stories of so many people coming together to help each other are incredibly uplifting, and demonstrate that the whole is always greater than the sum of its parts.

It’s given me a newfound appreciation of the power of Samsung’s vast partner network. We’ve always believed that we should work together, to create new experiences for our customers.

Think about our collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify, to name a few. We worked with Google to optimize video-calling1 so users could more easily connect. We also expanded our partnership with Microsoft so Galaxy smartphones and Windows PCs can share messages, photos, and calendar reminders in real-time.2 This collaboration will only continue to expand through our gaming partnership with Xbox.

We also believe in the power of partnerships because we want everyone – including start-ups, developers, and our local communities – to have a chance to achieve their dreams. The Samsung C-Lab start-up incubation program and Samsung NEXT are just a few ways we help entrepreneurs inside and outside of our company build, grow, and scale.

At Samsung, we’ll continue to bring the best ideas to market – no matter where they come from. After all, we are truly stronger together.

Operational Agility

In our fast-changing world, agility is crucial. The breakneck pace of change dictated by our new reality has driven home the need for operational agility: the ability to prioritize resources and be efficient today, while anticipating trends and acting decisively for tomorrow. The pandemic posed a stiff test. It meant transforming quickly to take care of our local communities, partners and employees, while still building resilience for future operations.

This agility is also what has enabled us to bring to life the powerful devices, and their connected experiences, which we will be introducing at Galaxy Unpacked. We saw that people wanted – and needed – devices optimized for work, play, and multi-tasking for a diverse range of lifestyles. Our commitment to innovation, coupled with our operational agility, meant we could completely reimagine the mobile experience.

Operational agility has also led to fundamental changes in how we deliver a mobile experience you can trust. Because protecting customers is our number one priority, we incorporate security across every single layer of your device, from the chip all the way up to the apps. Today we are proud that our industry-leading, defense-grade Knox security platform protects more than a billion customers around the world.

The Future of Mobile Innovation

In summary, these three strategic priorities will guide Samsung Mobile through the Next Normal and beyond. They’ll allow us to constantly reinvent ourselves to realize our vision of delivering new and innovative mobile experiences to more and more people across the globe.

We’ll continue to expand the Galaxy ecosystem and deliver experiences that help you do more with less so that you can focus on what really matters. Ultimately, it’s about putting you at the center of the Galaxy experience so you can live life to the absolute fullest.

You will be able to see for yourself what we have in store for you next at Galaxy Unpacked on August 5th. For the first time, we will be broadcasting live from South Korea – it’s going to be an exciting virtual experience. We look forward to sharing it with you!

1 Through Google Duo on Galaxy devices. Availability may vary by market, carrier and model.

2 Through the Link to Windows and Your Phone app. Availability may vary by market, carrier and model.