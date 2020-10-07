Edappadi K Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu assembly election

The announcement was made by AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam at the party headquarters after marathon talks at the residences of OPS and EPS by party leaders and ministers all through Tuesday.

The discussions by five ministers P Thangamani, S P Velumani, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and R B Udayakumar and deputy coordinators K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam with Panneerselvam went on till 3am Wednesday morning.

A 11 member steering committee will steer the affairs of the party till the assembly elections due next year.

Palaniswami, who is the joint coordinator of the party, announced the members of the steering committee, which is OPS’s long-pending demand for the merger of factions after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The steering committee members are: Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, R Kamaraj, JCD Prabhakar, P H Manoj Pandian, P Mohan, R Gopalakrishnan and C Manickam.