ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities “controlled” by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai

The valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery, and is worth Rs 1,350 crore.?

The ED completed “all legal formalities” with authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables, the agency said

These will formally seized under the PMLA now, it said.

