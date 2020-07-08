ED attaches properties of Nirav Modi worth over Rs 329 cr under Fugitive Economic Offenders law

Thursday , July 9 2020
The businessman and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being probed by the agency on money laundering charges in connection with Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank fraud case.

These confiscated properties are in the form of four flats at the iconic building Samudra Mahal in Worli Mumbai, one Seaside Farm House and land in Alibaug, Wind Mill in Jaisalmer, flat in London and Residential Flats in UAE. It also includes  shares and bank deposits.

Nirav Modi is presently lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March last year and is currently fighting extradition to India.
 

