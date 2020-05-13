Economic package announced by PM will fulfill expectations, aspirations of MSME, village & cottage industries: Nitin Gadkari

He said, through this historical package, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of the MSME, village and cottage industry sector.

Nitin Gadkari said, with abundant resources, superior technology and raw materials, India can soon become self-reliant in all sectors.

He said, the Prime Minister has also envisioned India as a super economic power in global economy.

The Minister expressed confidence that the MSME, village and cottage industry sector will grow to new heights with the support of this package.