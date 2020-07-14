Economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 cr inaugurated in Haryana

The projects are part of new economic corridors in the state and were unveiled through a web based program presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.



Union Minister Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 highway projects in Haryana worth over 20,000 crore rupees on Tuesday. Giving information about the projects, Chairman, National Highways Authority of India Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said that 3 projects worth over 2,240 crore rupees were inaugurated and foundation stones for 8 projects worth over 17,000 crore rupees were laid.

Projects including the 227 km Ambala Kotputli corridor and others are expected to significantly cut down travel time and provide connectivity to neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. It is to be noted that 10,000 crore rupees compensation for land acquisition associated with these projects has been deposited directly into the accounts of recipients.



Gadkari thanked the state government, NHAI and other stakeholders for their cooperation. He said that the projects connecting the state to Western India will boost industrialisation in the state. He added that during the times of COVID-19, investment through the highway projects and corridors will assist in revival of the state’s economy. Gadkari highlighted the need for positivity saying that funds and resources are secondary if one has self confidence and commitment to work.



Gadkari suggested that the state government may plan industrial clusters around the green corridors and a separate people policy for agro MSMEs. He also added that a 5 lakh crore rupee ethanol economy can be built in the nation, where Punjab and Haryana would play a crucial role.



Union Minister of State General V. K. Singh hailed Gadkari’s vision for infrastructure and the progress made since 2014. He said that before 2014 Haryana had 2000 kms of national highways, which is now been increased to over 3500 kms. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal thanked Gadkari for the massive investment in road infrastructure. He said the projects will benefit industry in the state and enhance economic progress.



Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also thanked Gadkari for the projects and added that road infrastructure is essential for development of the state. Union Ministers of state Rattan Lal Kataria, Krishan Lal Gujjar and Rao Inderjeet Singh also addressed the event. Ministers from the Haryana state government, Members of Parliament from Haryana and MLAs from the state were also present.