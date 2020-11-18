Economic cooperation to be in focus at SCO Council of Heads of Government on Nov 30: Secretary General

He was addressing a press conference in Beijing on the results of the recently concluded SCO Summit.

Citing Prime Minister Modi, Norov said that with economic multilateralism and national capacity building, the SCO countries will be able to overcome the crisis of economic losses caused by the pandemic.

He said that SCO as a grouping is paying special attention to measures to restore national economies in the post-Pandemic period. He also noted that SCO acted as a strong platform in cooperation against COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of the international community’s efforts in strengthening the WHO’s capacity.

In response to a question, he said that SCO should not be a forum where bilateral issues will be solved as this is a multilateral organization.

Created in 2001, the SCO is a political, economic, and security bloc comprising eight members – India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

SCO member states account for around 42% of the world’s population, 22% of the land area, and around 20% of global GDP.

Anshuman Mishra/ Beijing