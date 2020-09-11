Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / ECI tightens norms to crack down on criminals in politics; issues revised guidelines

ECI tightens norms to crack down on criminals in politics; issues revised guidelines

As per the revised guidelines, the candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television.

The first publicity will be within the first four days of the last date of withdrawal. Second publicity will be within the 5th to 8th day of the last date of withdrawal. The third publicity will be from 9th day till the last day of campaign which is two days prior to the date of poll. The Poll Body said, the timeline will help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner.

Regarding the publicity by uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them, the Commission clarified that uncontested winner candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them shall also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties.
 

