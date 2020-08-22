ECI approves guidelines for conduct of general/bye elections amid pandemic

Voters will be provided gloves while using EVMs and COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour of the polling day. A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as “containment zone”.

Meanwhile, the Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the one casual vacancy in the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh. EC will issue notifications on 25 August while Last date of making nominations is 1 September, 2020.

The date of Polling is 11th September. Counting and result will be declared on 11 September.

Salient features of the guidelines issued by Election Commission include :

FOR ALL PERSONS

1) Every person shall wear face mask during every election related activity.

2) At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes:

(a) Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out;

(b) Sanitizer, soap and water shall be made available

3) Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19

guidelines

4) Adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling

personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of COVID-19

guidelines

NOMINATION PROCESS

1) Number of persons to accompany candidate for submission of Nomination

is restricted to two

2) Number of vehicles for the purposes of nomination is restricted to two



3) Returning Officer’s chamber should have sufficient space to perform

the functions following social distancing norms

4) Returning Officer should allot staggered time in advance to prospective

candidates

1) Nomination form will also be available online on the website of CEO/

DEO

2) Affidavit may also be filled in online

3) Candidate may deposit security money through online mode at the

designated platform

NODAL HEALTH OFFICER

Nodal Health Officer shall be designated for the State, the District and the

Assembly Constituency to oversee COVID-19 related arrangements and,

preventive measures during entire electoral process.

POLLING STATION ARRANGEMENTS

1) Mandatory sanitization of Polling Station, preferably, a day before the poll.

2) Thermal Scanner at the entry point of every polling station location.

3) Thermal Checking of voters at entry point of polling station location/

Polling station, either by polling staff or Para Medical staff or Asha worker.

4) If temperature is above the set norms of MoHFW at first reading

then the elector shall be provided with token/certificate and will be asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll. At the last hour of poll, such electors shall be facilitated voting, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures.