ECI announces schedule for Bihar Assembly polls 2020

BIHAR ELECTION SCHEDULE

PHASE I                        OCT 28, 2020
 

PHASE II                       NOV 03, 2020
 

PHASE III                      NOV 07, 2020
 

RESULT                        NOV 10, 2020

The first phase of polling involves 16 districts with 71 seats will be up for grabs on the 28th of October. Notification will be issued on the 1st of October. The last date for filing nomination papers is on the 8th of October and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on the 12th of October.
 

BIHAR ELECTIONS PHASE I

DISTRICTS                                         16
 

SEATS                                                 71
 

DATE OF POLLING                           OCT 28, 2020
 

NOTIFICATION                                  OCT 01, 2020
 

LAST DATE FOR NOMINATION      OCT 08, 2020
 

LAST DATE FOR WITHDRAWAL    OCT 12, 2020

The second phase of voting is being held in 17 district on the 3rd of November for 94 seats. Notification will be issued on the 9th of October. Last date for nomination filing is on the 16th of October and the last for withdrawal of nomination is the 19th of October.
 

BIHAR ELECTIONS PHASE II

DISTRICTS                                                  17

SEATS                                                          94

DATE OF POLLING                                    NOV 03, 2020

NOTIFICATION                                           OCT 09, 2020

LAST DATE FOR NOMINATION                OCT 16, 2020

LAST DATE FOR WITHDRAWAL              OCT 19, 2020

The 3rd phase of voting will see 15 districts going to the hustings on the 7th of November involving 78 seats. Notification for the this phase will be issued on the 13th of October. The last date for filing of nomination is the 20th of October while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is the 23rd.

BIHAR ELECTIONS PHASE III

DISTRICTS                                                15
 

SEATS                                                        78
 

DATE OF POLLING                                    NOV 7, 2020
 

NOTIFICATION                                           OCT 13, 2020
 

LAST DATE FOR NOMINATION                OCT 20, 2020
 

LAST DATE FOR WITHDRAWAL              OCT 23, 2020

The poll battle for Bihar will be faught in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Election Commission has issued stern instructions to all to strictly adhere to the covid porotocol. The number of voters assigned to a polling booth queuing up to cast votes will be brought down to the level of 1,000 voters.

 

 

