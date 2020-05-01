EC to conduct polls to nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21

Notification for the polls will be issued on Monday and nomination can be filed till 11th May.

The counting will take place on the polling day. Earlier, the polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council citing the situation in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.