EC reviews preparedness ahead of February 8 Delhi polls

Chief Secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were also present during the review as were nodal officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Railways as well as the CRPF.

The CEC stressed on preventing illegal movement of cash, liquor, arms and anti-social elements.

“General, Police and Expenditure Observers posted in each of the 70 Assembly Constituencies apprised the Commission of work done with respect to distribution of photo voter slips, arrangements at polling stations for assured minimum facilities, and management of PwD voters, availability of adequate number of wheel chairs, volunteers, EVM-VVPAT arrangements, night stay arrangements for polling personnel, grievance monitoring, facilitation of permissions to political parties and candidates, security forces” deployment plans, confidence building measures with local communities, seizures made by flying squads, inspection of candidates” accounts, publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates, cVigil and paid news complaints, expenditure and law and order sensitive pocket arrangements and counting day arrangements,” an EC statement said.

Observers assured the poll body that preparations are on schedule.

The security prepareness was also reviewed. Adequate deployment of Police forces and CAPF companies is being done and protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on the election day.

The Commission emphasised on the need to take strict action against intimidators and violators of law, enforcement of preventive action be done promptly to ensure smooth movement near all polling stations, and maintain peace to ensure free and fair polls.

It advised the officers concerned to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty.

Delhi will go to poll on February 8 and the results will be out on February 11.