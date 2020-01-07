EC announces schedule of Delhi assembly election

Elections on all 70 seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately from the announcement of schedule.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date.

