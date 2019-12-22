Ebola emerges again in Congo, 11 new cases confirmed

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse of the current Ebola epidemic.

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst on record.

According to WHO, this recent relapse happened in the Aloya district where a motorcycle taxi operator is said to have come into contact with 33 people potentially the cause of 11 new confirmed Ebola cases in the past week.