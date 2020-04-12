Easter celebrations across world amid COVID-19; Prez, PM greet people on Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind said, a very sacred festival for the Christians, Easter inspires people to follow the path of love, sacrifice and forgiveness. President of India called upon people to learn from the teachings of Jesus Christ and work together to advance the common good of entire humanity.

The President hoped that the festival will instill in people the sense of unity and reinforce the commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the nation and a shared society.

President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people to resolve to celebrate the sacred festival with the families staying at home, following Social Distancing norms and other government instructions in these testing times, when the nation is fighting COVID-19.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, the story of resurrection is a reminder that light will always triumph over darkness. Vice President said, as the world strives to overcome the formidable challenge of the spread of Coronavirus, let the spirit of Easter infuse the lives of people with courage and optimism.

Vice President called upon people to pray that India and the world will emerge victorious in fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. Prime Minister expressed hope that this Easter will give people added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.