East Central Railway Dhanbad Division will be interviewed, Last Date: 7 October 2020

Dhanbad division, East Central Railway has sought applications for 01 vacant posts of 05 full time general duty contract doctors and part time dentist on contract basis on contract basis. Candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 07 October 2020.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have MBBS and BDS degree from MCI recognized institute. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website www.ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Age Limit: General category candidates should not be more than 65 years of age. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

How to apply: Interested candidates with all the necessary documents can appear in the walk-in-interview at 9:30 am at this address- Mandal Rail Hospital, East Rail, Dhanbad.

Selection Process: Selection will be done on the basis of educational qualification, experience and interview and will be based on computer test.

