EAM to attend meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. He will be attending the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow starting from from Wednesday. India to attend CFM Meet for third time as a full member of SCO. The CFM meeting will review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues.

External Affairs Minister is also expected to have several bilateral meetings including with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov which will be on Wednesday.

India and Russia enjoy an important strategic partnership and this year marks the 20th anniversary of signing of the Declaration of India –Russia Strategic Partnership.

On his way to Russia, Dr. S Jaishankar made a stopover in Tehran on Tuesday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, covering various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments. Both the ministers discussed strengthening Of the bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments.

In a tweet, Dr. S Jaishankar said, “A productive meeting with FM Javad Zarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality.”

While, the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif in a tweet, said, “Pleased to host my Indian counterpart Dr. S Jaishankar in Tehran for talks. Discussed expansion of bilateral relations and trade, and exchanged views on important regional issues. Our active engagement with our neighborhood is our top priority.”