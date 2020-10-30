EAM stresses on need for diversification & resilience of supply chain in post-covid world | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

He said, the world needs more trusted and capable players now and India fulfils both attributes.

The Minister said India has always been guided by its ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Even during the pandemic, India ramped up its pharmaceutical production – especially of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol – to respond to growing global demands. Dr Jaishankar said India supplied medicines to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis.



The Minister said that despite the pandemic, India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades on border with China. He said country has done so with firmness and maturity. Dr Jaishankar said that at the same time, India has continued to ward off terrorism from across the western border.