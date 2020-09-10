EAM S Jaishankar to attend SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow today

The Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow will review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues.

This will be the third Council of Foreign Ministers meeting that India will be attending as a full member of SCO.

India has been taking active part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation this year. On Wednesday, EAM Dr Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

In a tweet, EAM Dr Jaishankar said the talks reflected the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. He said he values their exchanges on the international situation. The Minister also met his Kyrgyz Republic counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov. In a tweet, he termed the meeting as fruitful and thanked Mr Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating return of Indian nationals.

Both Ministers discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. They agreed to further enhance Strategic Partnership in all spheres.

The External Affairs Minister also had a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. EAM Dr Jaishankar said he is pleased with the growing bilateral and regional cooperation. He added that he highly values this strategic partnership.