EAM S Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts from Qatar, UAE, Niger, Palestine & Czech Republic

In conversation with Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Dr Jaishankar discussed their experience of dealing with coronavirus infection and also thanked him for taking care of the Indian community. He said such challenging times will only further strengthen friendship between the two nations.

The Minister also spoke to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. Later in a tweet, he said pandemics further highlight the need for international cooperation. He applauded the generosity of spirit and clarity of policy that has characterised UAE’s approach towards COVID 19.

Dr Jaishankar also spoke to Niger Foreign Minister Kalla Ankourao and assured him of India’s support in meeting the coronavirus challenge, including medicines.

He also discussed the coronavirus situation with Palestine Foreign Minister Riad Al Malki and assured him of Indian medical assistance.