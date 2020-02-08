Addressing India – Central Asia Business Council organised by FICCI in New Delhi yesterday, Dr Jaishankar said, Central Asia is not a distant region for India and it is a part of country’s extended neighbourhood.
EAM S Jaishankar calls upon Indian businesses to take initiatives vis-a-vis Central Asian markets
