EAM S Jaishankar calls for comprehensive convention on terrorism

Speaking at the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organized by The Energy and Resources Institute today, Dr Jaishankar said, terrorism is a cancer that affects everyone just as pandemics potentially impact all humanity.



United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres delivered the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial lecture, organized by TERI, a global think-tank. The think tank is focusing on a broad range of sustainable development and climate-related issues.

Please share this news







