EAM S Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet in Moscow

Dr Jaishankar tweeted a group photo of the foreign ministers of the SCO member states including China and Pakistan.

It is the third SCO foreign ministers meeting that India is attending as a full member of the eight-nation bloc.

The SCO-Council of Foreign Ministers is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

It deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State.

India has been taking active part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation in this year.

The CFM meeting will review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as observers of the grouping in 2005.

Both the countries were admitted as full members of the bloc in 2017.