EAM S Jaishanakar meets top Iranian leadership in Tehran

During the Meeting, the two Ministers shared concerns at the grave threat posed by terrorism and called for immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries. They agreed that State aid, abetment and support to terrorism should be condemned.

Both sides expressed support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region.

The leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Following his Iran visit, EAM Jaishankar has reached Muscat with an aim to forge strong partnership.



He was warmly welcomed by Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of Iran Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

EAM will hold bilateral consultations in Muscat.

