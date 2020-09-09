EAM Jaishankar’s busy diplomacy ahead of SCO meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers tomorrow in Moscow

EAM is meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the evening today around 7 p.m. The Russian president Vladimir Putin is also going to address the CFM through Video conference at 8.30 PM tonight. The meeting of SCO foreign ministers is scheduled for 12.30 pm tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, EAM met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov. Both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest and agreed to further enhance the Strategic Partnership in all spheres.

The external affairs minister has also met with the Tajik Foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed growing bilateral and regional cooperation.

Tomorrow’s CFM meeting will review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues. This will be the third CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of SCO.