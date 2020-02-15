EAM Jaishankar stresses on more cooperation between India and EU

Participating in a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Mr Jaishanakar said, there is a lot of scope for cooperation between India and the EU and it should be part of the conversation.

He also stressed for better, stronger and more forthright security conversations. The External Affairs Minister said, big challenges like connectivity, technology, international norms and laws should be part of the conversation.

Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to attend the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting of the European Union on Monday.