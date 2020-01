In his meeting with Borrell, Jaishankar discussed global and regional issues, multilateralism, connectivity and counter-terrorism.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, both underlined the climate change cooperation and agreed to keep in close touch.

Mr Jaishankar and South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor co-chaired the Joint Ministerial Commission.

The External Affairs Minister said the traditional friendship and cooperation between India and South Africa stands re-energised.