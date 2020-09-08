EAM Jaishankar departs from New Delhi to attend Council of FMs of SCO

The two day meet will begin in Moscow from tomorrow. It will be the 3rd CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of SCO.

The SCO meeting will be chaired by the current Chair of SCO, Russia and the discussion will lay the ground for the upcoming session of the SCO Heads of State Council expected to be held later this year.

The foreign ministers at SCO will discuss key international and regional issues in the context of the 75th UN anniversary.

The External affairs Minister is also expected to have several bilateral meetings including with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

India and Russia enjoy an important strategic partnership and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of India –Russia Strategic Partnership.

